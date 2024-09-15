Inside The Mets

Mets Make a Decision on Francisco Lindor's Status For Sunday

The New York Mets have decided on Francisco Lindor's lineup status after he missed his first game of the season on Saturday.

Logan VanDine

Sep 8, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
After missing his first game of the season on Saturday, the New York Mets are getting their shortstop back in their lineup on Sunday.

MVP candidate Francisco Lindor will return for the Mets' rubber match against the NL East rival Philadelphia Phillies after sitting out of the team's tough loss yesterday due to lower back soreness.

Lindor's absence from the Mets' lineup snapped a streak of 193 consecutive games played, which was the third-longest active streak in MLB. It also ended his chance at becoming the second player in Mets history to play in all 162 games of a season.

The 30-year-old was removed from Friday's game against the Phillies after tweaking his back while rounding second base in the sixth inning.

As a result, the Mets called up top prospect infielder Luisangel Acuna, who started at shortstop in Lindor's place on Saturday and went 2-for-4 in his MLB debut.

Having Lindor back in the lineup will be a huge boost for the Mets as his presence was surely missed offensively. New York blew a four-run lead against the Phillies on Saturday and ultimately lost the game by a score of 6-4.

On the season, Lindor is slashing .270/.341/.493 with a .834 OPS, 31 home runs and 86 RBIs in 147 games played. The Mets certainly need their most valuable player as they push for a ticket to the postseason down the stretch.

The Mets will look to win a series against the Phillies for the first time this season as the final game will get underway at 1:35 p.m. EST. They enter play on Sunday tied for the final Wild Card spot in the National League with the Atlanta Braves with just 14 games remaining in the regular season.

