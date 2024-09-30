Mets Make Surprising Decision For Game 1 of Doubleheader
The New York Mets have announced who will get the start in Game 1 of their crucial doubleheader against their division rivals.
In a surprising move, right-hander Tylor Megill will take the hill as the Mets take their first crack at clinching a Wild Card berth.
The Mets could have gone with Luis Severino, but with the team needing just one win to punch their ticket to the playoffs, they will instead hold him back for Game 2 in case they drop the first contest. Should New York win the first game, Severino could be saved for Game 1 of the Wild Card series on Tuesday.
Megill last pitched for the Mets on September 22 against the Philadelphia Phillies, where he gave up one run across four innings while walking two and striking out six.
Since being recalled on August 30 to replace the injured Paul Blackburn in the rotation, Megill has impressed with a 1.79 ERA in 25.1 innings (five starts).
Overall, the 29-year-old has gone 4-5 with a 3.98 ERA, a 1.27 WHIP and 83 strikeouts across 72.1 innings in the big-leagues this season.
On the other side, the Mets' offense will face a tough task in Game 1 with righty Spencer Scwellenbach getting the nod for the Braves. Schwellenbach has dominated the Mets in two starts this season, hurling 14 innings of one-run ball against them.
The Mets, who have had a brutal travel week to say the least, control their own destiny on Monday. Win one game and they're in the playoffs. Megill will get the first shot in Game 1.