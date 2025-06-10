Mets making 'big addition' at trade deadline could depend on this top prospect
The New York Mets have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to starting pitchers. Not only is their MLB-leading starting rotation loaded with quality depth (and only going to get deeper once Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas return from injury), but the organization has several pitching prospects that appear to be knocking on the door to the majors.
The big three when it comes to New York's pitching prospects are No. 2 overall prospect Brandon Sproat, No. 4 prospect Jonah Tong, and No. 6 prospect Nolan McLean.
Read more: Jesse Winker's ex-coach gets blunt about Mets standout's Willy Adames beef
While all three of these arms have high ceilings, McLean has arguably been the most impressive to this point in 2025, as he boasts a 1.98 ERA across 11 games pitched (9 starts) across Double-A and Triple-A.
However, given the talent New York has on the mound, one of these top prospects could be the first piece dealt away in a trade deadline move. And in a June 9 article, MLB.com's Anthony DiComo suggested that McLean is the Mets' "most intriguing" trade chip.
"It would take a lot for the Mets to deal from the top of their farm system, but if they decide to make a big addition at the Deadline, McLean is the arm opposing scouts will likely ask about the most. Over the past nine months, McLean, the Mets’ No. 6 prospect, has leapfrogged second-ranked Brandon Sproat in the eyes of many rival scouts," DiComo wrote.
"The right-hander possesses an elite ability to spin the ball and, unlike Sproat, has transitioned seamlessly to Triple-A. For all those reasons, of course, the Mets would not part with him easily. But if they hope to swing a blockbuster trade, McLean is the type of prospect who could make that possible."
Rival scouts already have their eyes on McLean, which could mean he might be on the move to a new organization come the trade deadline.