What Mets could do to add to their rotation

The New York Mets’ starting pitching struggles were central to their collapse out of the playoff picture last year, but so far this offseason, the need for a frontline arm has yet to be addressed.

New York does have plenty of depth, with top prospects Nolan McLean, Brandon Sproat and Jonah Tong joining veterans Sean Manaea, Kodai Senga, David Peterson and Clay Holmes in the mix for rotation spots. But aside from McLean, who flashed ace potential in his first eight MLB starts, every one of those pitchers enters 2026 with question marks.

In 2025, Manaea and Senga struggled after returning from injury, Peterson regressed down the stretch, and Holmes did not consistently pitch deep into games in his first year back as a full-time starter. Sproat and Tong’s roles remain up in the air amid trade rumors, but with a month left before spring training, clarity could arrive sooner rather than later.

According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, the Mets remain “seriously” interested in adding to their rotation. He reported that a trade for a frontline starter such as Freddy Peralta or Edward Cabrera is possible, while top free agent left-hander Framber Valdez would also appeal on a shorter deal with a higher AAV.

Peralta, 29, is set to make $8 million in the final season of his extension with the Milwaukee Brewers before becoming a free agent next winter. The right-hander has made 30 or more starts in each of the past three seasons, and in 2025, he finished fifth in NL Cy Young Award voting. He went 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 10.4 K/9 rate over 176.2 innings last season.

New York’s rotation was heavily impacted by injuries last year, with only two arms making 23 or more starts. Peralta’s durability and consistent track record make him an ideal target, though it would likely cost a significant return to land the one-year rental given his modest salary. A major-league-ready starting pitcher appears to be part of the Brewers’ desired return as they aim to remain a contender.

Cabrera, who turns 28 in April, has been connected to multiple teams in recent days, with the Yankees reportedly among those engaged in talks to acquire him. The right-hander is under team control through the 2028 season and is projected to earn $3.7 million in arbitration this year, according to MLB Trade Rumors.

Last season, Cabrera posted a 3.53 ERA and 1.23 WHIP over a career-high 137.2 innings for the Miami Marlins. He also lowered his walk rate to a career-best 8.3% while notching strong marks in strikeout rate (25.8%) and groundball rate (47.5%). Shoulder problems have plagued him in the past, however, and 2025 included two trips to the injured list — first at the start of the season with a right middle finger blister, then in September with a sprained right elbow.

Valdez, 32, went 13-11 with a 3.66 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 8.8 K/9 rate over 31 starts for the Houston Astros last season. Dating back to 2021, the two-time All-Star southpaw has regularly posted ERAs in the high 2s to mid-3s, a mark driven by the highest groundball rate (60%) among starters during that span.

Since 2022, Valdez ranks second in regular-season innings pitched (767.2). He also has more postseason starts and innings than any pitcher since 2020, repeatedly proving he can hold up over a full season. New York’s starters ranked just 27th in innings last year.

Sammon reported Monday that if the Mets do not land a frontline arm, they could turn to the mid-tier free agent starter market for innings. Among the options still available are Nick Martinez, Chris Bassitt, Zac Gallen and Zack Littell. Ranger Suárez is also available but, like Valdez, would come at a higher cost.

