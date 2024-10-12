Mets Manager Carlos Mendoza Draws High Praise From Yankees' Superstar
The New York Mets continued their torrid pace by dismantling the Philadelphia Phillies in four games in the NLDS, putting them four wins shy of their first World Series appearance since 2015.
The New York Yankees are also a series victory away from the Fall Classic after taking down the Kansas City Royals in the ALDS. Should both the Mets and Yankees advance, the cross-town rivals would face each other in the World Series for the second time in MLB history. Their first meeting came back in 2000, which saw Derek Jeter and the Yankees knock off the Mets in five games.
Yankees captain and AL MVP favorite Aaron Judge gave his thoughts about the Mets and a potential subway series. Specifically, he had high praise for Mets manager Carlos Mendoza.
When asked about the atmosphere in New York given that both the Yankees (ALCS) and Mets (NLCS) are in the championship series in their respective leagues, Judge told reporters, "It's going to be exciting" and discussed the "incredible" season that the Mets have had under Mendoza in his first year as a major league manager.
Judge credited Mendoza's leadership and ability to prepare players while he was the Yankees' bench coach from 2020-2023. The preparation has shown with the Mets repeatedly coming from behind in pressure situations late in games, particularly in the second half of the season and playoffs.
The Mets had the upper hand against the Yankees this season, sweeping a pair of two-game series by a combined total of 36-14. Judge is looking forward to the potential rematch in the Fall Classic, as the Yankees seek their first World Series title since 2009.