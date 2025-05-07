Mets manager gives updates on starting pitchers Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas

Sean Manaea in 2024 before changing his arm slot:



20 G

106 IP

3.74 ERA

.270 BABIP

22.6 K%

10.1 BB%

1.1 fWAR



Sean Manaea in 2024 after changing his arm slot:



12 G

75.2 IP

3.09 ERA

.207 BABIP

28.4 K%

6.2 BB%

1.7 fWAR pic.twitter.com/4UzSRWIXaQ