Mets' pitching lab results on display in spring training

Griffin Canning Was Fantastic Today!



4.2 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9K, 71 Pitches



13 Whiffs

39% Whiff%

35% CSW%



Canning is throwing his fastball less and mixing in more Sliders, Cutters, and Changeups. Very excited to see his development in 2025 with the Mets! pic.twitter.com/RopgNAS0B2