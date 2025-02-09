Inside The Mets

Mets Manager Carlos Mendoza Laser-Focused on Upcoming Season

The Mets skipper has his eyes set on 2025 after a magical first year in 2024.

Logan VanDine

Oct 13, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza (64) speaks to the media before game one of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza (64) speaks to the media before game one of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

Despite a magical 2024 season that saw the New York Mets reach the NLCS for the first time since 2015, manager Carlos Mendoza is laser-focused on having another strong year in 2025.

Speaking on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, the second-year skipper for the Mets wants to move on from 2024 and have his eyes set firmly on the 2025 campaign.

"We don't care about 2024 anymore, Did we have a good season? Yes. But did we achieve what we wanted to achieve? No. That is bringing a championship to Queens," Mendoza said.

New York came close to making an improbable return to the World Series last year but saw their magic run out in the NLCS, where they lost in six games to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Nonetheless,
from starting the year 0-5 and at one point being 11 games under .500 by the end of May, the Mets' ensuing playoff push made the season one of the most memorable in franchise history.

Even after that incredible season, the offseason moves that New York has made should get fans more excited about what's to come this year. While the biggest splash was signing Juan Soto to a record-setting 15-year, $765 million deal, the Mets were also able to bring back starting pitcher Sean Manaea and first baseman Pete Alonso, both of whom were integral to the team's success; other notable additions in free agency include Clay Holmes, Frankie Montas, and A.J. Minter.

Thanks to the team's successful offseason, Mendoza has made it very clear that he wants the Mets and the fanbase to move on from 2024. The 2025 Mets will have high expectations this season, and want that to be the main focus with the start of spring training drawing closer.

Recommended Articles:

feed

Published
Logan VanDine
LOGAN VANDINE

Logan VanDine is a contributing writer for On SI's Mets and Yankees websites. Logan is a graduate of Rider University where he majored in Sports Media and minored in Sports Studies. During his time at Rider, Logan worked for Rider's radio station, 107.7 The Bronc as a sports host, producer and broadcaster, and for the school's paper: The Rider News. He began his time with The Rider News as a section writer for sports and was a copy editor for two years followed by being one of the sports editors during his senior year. Logan also placed third in the New Jersey Press Foundation Awards for sports feature writing. Aside from his work at On SI, he is also a writer for FanSided covering the New York Giants and Mets and also covers the Giants for Total Apex Sports. Give him a follow on X: @VandineLogan

Home/News