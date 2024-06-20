Mets Manager Carlos Mendoza Reveals How Edwin Díaz Solved Struggles After Injury
While there have been many causes for optimism for the New York Mets in June, one of the most promising signs has been the resurgence of Edwin Díaz.
The Mets’ closer spent the entire 2023 season rehabbing from surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon in his right knee. But Díaz has spent much of 2024 initially looking like a shell of his former self.
The 30-year-old native of Puerto Rico had an 8.68 ERA in May with four blown saves. This is a stark contrast from the career 3.03 ERA that he produced across his eight MLB seasons with the Mets and Seattle Mariners.
Díaz then ended the month of May with a trip to the Injured List for a right shoulder impingement. However, the two-time All-Star and 2018 AL saves leader has returned to form since being reinstated from the IL on June 13.
In three appearances since returning from that injury, Díaz hasn't allowed a run and converted both of his save opportunities.
When Mets Manager Carlos Mendoza spoke with the media before New York’s 5-3 loss to the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, he explained why Díaz has dealt with inconsistency this season.
“He went through a lot,” Mendoza said of Díaz, per Mike Puma of The New York Post. “You go through a stretch where it wasn’t easy for him. I am pretty sure he was feeling it. At the end of the day, the guy missed a whole year.”
Mendoza also addressed what has gone into Díaz’s recent turnaround.
“[Díaz] is staying on the attack and continuing to make pitches,” Mendoza said.
The Mets had their seven-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday. But they’re still firmly in the NL Wild Card race with a lot of baseball left to play this season.
And considering how Díaz has looked lately, New York appears primed to start another hot steak.