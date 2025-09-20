Mets manager gets blunt about Jose Siri's 'poor' play after win
The New York Mets improved to 80-74 on the 2025 MLB season after their impressive 12-6 win over the Washington Nationals on September 19.
New York's offense was on full display on Friday night, especially with slugger Juan Soto, who set a career season-high with 42 home runs after hitting a majestic three-run blast in the fourth inning. He wasn't the only Mets player to make his presence felt, as Francisco Lindor contributed three hits and four runs scored, while Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo also added two hits apiece.
One player who didn't contribute to the win is outfielder Jose Siri. While Siri went 0-3 with two strikeouts at the plate, his defensive performance is what's raising more eyebrows.
Siri had a brutal stretch of back-to-back plays in center field in the third inning. The first play was when he simply dropped a relatively routine fly ball. One play later, he took a bad route to a line drive that should have been a single but ended up as a triple.
Four runs ultimately scored for the Nationals in the inning. And since Siri's drop was somehow not called an error, it will show up on rookie Brandon Sproat's stat line, even though Sproat (who had a throwing error in that inning) really only should have given up two runs in the frame.
Carlos Mendoza Criticizes Jose Siri's Defense After Mets Win
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza spoke to the media after Friday's win. While he was happy about the victory, he didn't mince words when speaking about Siri's game.
“He didn’t have a good day, obviously,” manager Carlos Mendoza said of Siri, per an X post from SNY. When speaking about the first defensive mishap, he added, "Mistakes happen. I thought he went a long ways for that ball, got there, and dropped it.
"And then a poor route in that ball in the gap," he added, referencing Siri's second defensive mistake. Mendoza then mentioned that while errors happen, what he doesn't like to see is guys putting their heads down and sulking after physical mistakes.
Siri hasn't shown a good form since returning to the team last week after fracturing his tibia back in April, as shown by these defensive miscues combined with him going 1 for 12 with nine strikeouts at the plate since returning.
This is surely a game that Siri (who was booed by fans at Citi Field in his next two at-bats after that brutal third inning) will want to put in the rearview as soon as possible.