Mets missed out on top reliever at trade deadline to keep Jonah Tong
As with every season, several elite relievers were moved at the 2025 MLB trade deadline. And initially, it seemed like the New York Mets had scored one of the top ones when they traded for former St. Louis Cardinals closer and 2024 NL Reliever of the Year, Ryan Helsley.
This trade has not worked out even close to how the Mets (or anybody else) had imagined. Through 18 appearances for New York, Helsley has a 9.60 ERA, which includes him giving up 16 earned runs (20 runs total) in just 15 innings pitched.
While Helsley has seen a little bit more success in recent appearances compared to his first month or so with the Mets (he hasn't given up an earned run in three of his last four outings), he hasn't managed to be the stabilizing arm New York could deploy in high-leverage situations before Edwin Diaz takes over in the ninth inning.
Helsley's struggles become even more apparent when compared to what Jhoan Duran (who was the other elite reliever traded at the deadline) has done since getting dealt to the Philadelphia Phillies.
In 20 appearances with his new team, Duran has posted a 1.53 ERA, 22 strikeouts, and has converted 15 of 17 save opportunities.
Insider Reveals What Kept New York Mets From Trading For Jhoan Duran
In a September 18 article from the New York Post, MLB insider Jon Heyman noted that while the Mets had eyes on many high-level relievers before the deadline, they ultimately never came close to securing Duran.
Heyman went on to note that the reason for New York being out on Duran is that the Minnesota Twins wanted at least two top prospects for him. The Mets' front office was notoriously hesitant to part ways with their top five prospects at the time (Nolan McLean, Jonah Tong, Brandon Sproat, Carson Benge, and Jett Williams), while the Phillies did concede two top prospects for Duran.
What's more, the Twins were specifically interested in Jonah Tong, according to Heyman. And the Mets not being willing to trade him seemingly put any potential deal to rest.
While the Mets' bullpen would be in a better place with Duran instead of Helsley, the decision to keep Tong — who is already making a major impact in New York — will surely pay dividends in the future.
Not all New York needs is for Helsley to return to his once-dominant form so that missing out on Duran becomes an afterthought.