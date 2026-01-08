Mets will be 'opportunistic' in pursuit of superstar slugger

The New York Mets can still take a sad song and make it better this offseason after letting go of Pete Alonso, Edwin Diaz, Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil.

According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Mets are viewed as a top three contender for superstar free agent outfielder Kyle Tucker and intend on being "opportunistic," if they're able to match up.

Read more: Mets among most aggressive suitors for Kyle Tucker

In addition to the Mets, the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers are the other two most aggressive suitors for Tucker, as ex-GM and current MLB insider Jim Duquette reported earlier in the week.

Oct 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) reacts after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning for game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Per Heyman, the Blue Jays, whose spring training complex is close to Tucker's home in Tampa, may be willing to give Tucker a long-term deal. This would give them the advantage over both the Mets and Dodgers who seemingly prefer a short contract with high AAV and opt-outs.

Read more: What the Mets prefer to offer Kyle Tucker in free agency

The Mets have a gaping hole in the middle of their lineup after the departure of Alonso and a void in left field after trading Nimmo to the Texas Rangers. Signing Tucker would kill two birds with one stone by filling both the middle of the order as well as their vacant outfield spot.

Adding Tucker, the best free agent of the 2025-2026 class, would be a major land for the Mets and provide protection on offense to Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto who lost Alonso and Nimmo.

However, Tucker bats left-handed and is a natural right fielder, which is where Soto plays. One of the stars would have to be bumped to left field, so the fit isn't necessarily natural.

That being said, inking Tucker to a deal would automatically increase the Mets' playoff and World Series odds in 2026. The Mets have mostly subtracted this offseason, but signing Tucker would surely make up for what has been a dismal winter.

Per Heyman, Mets owner Steve Cohen gave president of baseball operations David Stearns a "tentative" budget in the range of $340-350 million, which is similar to 2025's payroll.

For the right opportunity, Cohen would allow Stearns to blow past this mark. Tucker would be that opportunity.

Additional Notes:

Sep 26, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Mason Miller (22) celebrates during the eighth inning Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

As Heyman also reported, talks between the Mets and San Diego Padres involving star reliever Mason Miller went nowhere.

The Mets had previously spoken to the Padres about Miller, Adrian Morejon, Jeremiah Estrada, Nick Pivetta and Ramon Laureano, per The Athletic.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles