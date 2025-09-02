Mets manager gets clear about Kodai Senga's future in rotation
New York Mets hurler Kodai Senga produced yet another mediocre performance during his team's 5-1 loss to the Miami Marlins on August 31. Senga gave up 5 earned runs in just 4.2 innings pitched in that game, thus marking the 10th consecutive start that Senga has failed to pitch six full innings for his club.
The starting rotation's inability to go late in games (aside from rookie sensation Nolan McLean) has been a common criticism over the past couple of months. And Senga's struggles (he has a 0-3 record, 6.06 ERA, 35 hits, and 19 walks in his past 32.2 innings pitched) have been at the forefront of that, given that many see him as the pitching staff's ace.
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza spoke with the media after that defeat and got brutally honest about Senga's woes, saying, “We’ve got to get him right, obviously. I’m pretty sure we’re going to have some discussion about what’s next for him. But our job is to get him right. But it’s been a struggle. It has been a struggle. And again, we’ll see what’s next for him," per an X post from SNY.
Carlos Mendoza Clarifies Kodai Senga Rotation Future Comment
These blunt comments from Mendoza (specifically when he said, "I’m pretty sure we’re going to have some discussion about what’s next for him... We'll see what's next for him,") convinced many that he wasn't sure whether Senga would remain in the starting rotation from here on out.
However, Mendoza seemed to set the record straight on this regard when speaking after Sean Manaea's subpar start on September 1.
“They are part of the rotation,” Mendoza said of Senga and Manaea, per a September 1 article from Mike Puma of the New York Post. “So, our job is trying to find a way to help [them] and that’s what we will do.”
Mendoza's comment makes it clear that both Senga and Manaea (who is 1-2 with a 5.60 ERA in 10 appearances this season after missing the first half of the season with an oblique strain) aren't going anywhere in New York's starting rotation, at least as of right now.
However, given how great Nolan McLean has been and what Jonah Tong managed to do during his MLB debut last week, if Senga and Manaea keep struggling, they might ultimately lose a chance to start in the postseason — if the Mets end up making it there.