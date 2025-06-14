Mets manager reveals Kodai Senga injury severity, return timeline
Despite everything that the New York Mets' pitching staff has accomplished to this point in the 2025 season, there are still some who still believe they need to add another ace-caliber arm if they're truly to contend for a World Series.
However, it's hard not to call Kodai Senga an ace, given that his 1.47 ERA is the best in all of baseball right now. But in that case, it initially seemed like the Mets might be without their ace for some time after Senga suffered a hamstring strain while covering first base in the sixth inning of the Mets' June 12 game against the Washington Nationals.
It came out afterward that Senga was going to get an MRI on the hamstring on June 13, which would provide details on how severe his injury was. And after New York's loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, manager Carlos Mendoza gave an update on what the MRI revealed.
"Yeah... so it's a Grade 1 hamstring strain. Kind of like, I feel like relatively good news here," Mendoza said of Senga's injury, per an X post from SNY. It's a low grade. So we're looking at probably two weeks, 14 days, before we re-evaluate again.
"Hopefully he's symptom free, and we'll get him back up again [after those two weeks]," he added. "So talking to the trainers, they feel like we got some good news here."
Hearing that Senga's hamstring strain might only cause him to miss two weeks is indeed great news, and should assuage the concerns that fans might have about how their starting staff would look with Senga sidelined for an extended amount of time.