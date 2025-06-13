Insider's 'one big question' for Mets future looms large after Kodai Senga injury
While the New York Mets won their June 12 game against the Washington Nationals, the mood around the team after the game felt much more like a loss. This is because ace Kodai Senga suffered a hamstring strain while running to cover first base after a ground ball to Pete Alonso in the sixth inning.
There's no timetable for Senga's return right now, as he is scheduled for an MRI on June 13. But it seems that the best-case scenario is that he'll miss a few weeks, while the worst-case scenario is he'll miss a significant amount of time longer.
The silver lining is that the Mets arguably have the deepest and most talented pitching staff in all of baseball right now. However, while they have plenty of solid arms, many believe that Senga was their only true potential ace.
This is the sentiment that MLB insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic shared in a June 10 article (before Senga's injury), where he deemed that the 'One big question' for the Mets the rest of this season is, "How will the top of the rotation shake out?"
Bowden openly speculates that if the postseason were to start right now (or if the Mets were about to begin an NLCS series against the Los Angeles Dodgers), they have no clear rotation schedule. And this concern becomes highlighted even further now that Senga is hurt.
Of course, there's no reason to think that Senga won't be fully healthy by October. But perhaps this question could cause the Mets to make a move for an ace-caliber arm before the trade deadline.