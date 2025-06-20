Mets’ Mark Vientos aiming for this date to return
It may not be much longer before Mark Vientos is back with the New York Mets.
Before Friday’s series opener in Philadelphia, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said the plan is for Vientos to rehab in Syracuse through the end of the weekend. He added that Vientos “could be in play” to return to the Mets’ lineup on Monday, the first game of a three-game set against the Atlanta Braves.
Vientos, 25, suffered a low-grade right hamstring strain on June 3 while attempting to run out a ground ball. His injury prompted the Mets to call up Ronny Mauricio, who has been manning third base and serving as designated hitter regularly in Vientos’ absence.
During last year's breakout campaign, Vientos hit 27 home runs with an .838 OPS in 111 regular-season games and excelled during the postseason. However, he has struggled to replicate that success in 2025, batting .230/.298/.380 (.768 OPS) with six home runs and 21 RBIs in 53 games.
His struggles have not been limited to offense. So far this season, Vientos is credited with -8 defensive runs saved and -7 Outs Above Average, causing him to lose third base reps to Brett Baty and see increased time in the DH spot.
Vientos began his Triple-A rehab assignment on Tuesday — exactly two weeks after his injury occurred. He went hitless with two strikeouts in his first game back with Syracuse but showed a promising sign Friday afternoon by hitting a bases-clearing double to right-center.
Once Vientos is activated, the Mets could option one of Mauricio, Baty or Luisangel Acuña back to Syracuse, where they could receive more consistent playing time. Since taking Vientos’ spot on the roster, Mauricio has hit .182/.250/.341 (.591 OPS) with two home runs in 13 games.
Another possibility would be to keep all four young infielders and option veteran Jared Young. The 29-year-old utility man has appeared only sparingly as the designated hitter and entered Friday’s game with a .148/.233/.407 (.641 OPS) slash line over 30 plate appearances.