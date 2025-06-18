These 2 stars called trade deadline fits for Mets, per insider
The 2025 MLB trade deadline may be more than a month away, but with Rafael Devers' blockbuster deal jumpstarting the market, speculation surrounding the New York Mets is already building.
In an article published Wednesday, MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand named 14 prime trade candidates and evaluated the best fits for each. Two of the names on the list were linked to the Mets.
The first player mentioned is Kyle Finnegan, a right-handed reliever for the NL East rival Washington Nationals. After being surprisingly non-tendered last November, the 2024 All-Star returned to D.C. on a one-year, $6 million deal in late February—a decision that has worked out well for the Nationals.
Finnegan, 33, has 18 saves and a 3.12 ERA in 26 appearances this season. As noted by Feinsand, the veteran right-hander ranks in the 65th percentile in ground-ball rate (45.6%) and his 96.1 mph average fastball velocity ranks in the 80th percentile.
Last season, Finnegan finished with a 3.68 ERA, 60 strikeouts, and a career-high 38 saves over 63.2 innings. However, he struggled after the All-Star break, going 1-4 with a 5.79 ERA in the second half of the season.
As of Wednesday morning, Mets relievers were tied with the Tampa Bay Rays for the second-best bullpen ERA (3.08) in baseball. Even as a rental, adding an arm like Finnegan to handle high-leverage spots behind All-Star closer Edwin Díaz could appeal to a Mets team chasing another deep postseason run.
The other name Feinsand suggested as a fit for the Mets is outfielder Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox. Just two seasons removed from an All-Star campaign in which he slugged 38 home runs and posted an .857 OPS, Robert is one of the most talked-about names in trade rumors.
Robert, 27, has struggled at the plate this season, slashing .190/.275/.305 (.580 OPS) with six home runs and a 31% strikeout rate through his first 65 games for the last-place White Sox. Despite his offensive woes, he’s used his 88th-percentile sprint speed to make an impact on the bases, swiping 21 bags in 26 attempts—putting him on pace to shatter last year’s career high of 23.
New York’s center field is currently manned by Tyrone Taylor, who entered the season in a platoon with the now-injured Jose Siri. Taylor, 31, is batting .236/.300/.351 (.651 OPS) with two home runs and has recorded five defensive runs saved through 65 games.
Siri, who suffered a fractured left tibia in April, recently experienced a setback in his rehab and does not have a timetable for return. Acquiring a fleet-footed Gold Glove Award winner like Robert could help offset the loss of Siri’s elite speed (99th percentile) and defensive upside (16 Outs Above Average in 2024) while helping shore up New York’s outfield picture for the second half.
Despite early offensive struggles, Robert continues to provide above-average defense at a premium position. He is earning $15 million this season and has $20 million club options for 2026 and 2027, offering a low-risk exit for any team if his bat does not rebound.