Mets’ Mark Vientos Makes Postseason History in Sunday’s Loss
Mark Vientos nearly powered the New York Mets to a third-straight dramatic comeback victory in Sunday’s roller coaster Game 2 at Citizens Bank Park, but the Philadelphia Phillies held on to even the series.
Vientos went 3-for-4, ripping a double and a pair of two-run home runs. His first homer gave the Mets the lead in the third inning, and his second tied the game with one out in the ninth.
Although Nick Castellanos' walk-off single sent the home crowd into a frenzy in the bottom half, the 24-year-old Mets slugger’s impressive performance will not be forgotten. In fact, it has been etched into the postseason history books.
According to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs, Vientos became the third-youngest player to collect 10 or more total bases in a playoff game. Only two younger players have achieved the feat, both leaving a significant mark on October baseball: Manny Ramírez, a two-time World Series champion and 2004 World Series MVP, and Carlos Correa, who has played in three World Series, winning one in 2017—though that title was later overshadowed by a cheating scandal.
Vientos has been a key piece of the Mets’ resurgence in 2024, after bouncing between the majors and Triple-A from 2022 through the early part of this season. His consistent offense and defense solidified his spot in the lineup by the month of May, finishing the year with 27 home runs, 71 RBIs, and a .266/.322/.516 slash line over 111 games.
He has been penciled into one of the Mets’ top four lineup spots in all five postseason games so far, and he helped ignite the eighth-inning rally that sealed their Game 1 win in the NLDS.
The two teams will enjoy a day off before the series shifts to Citi Field on Tuesday, where lefty Sean Manaea will take the mound for New York opposite Aaron Nola in a 5:08 p.m. ET matchup.