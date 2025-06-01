Mets match best 30-game home start in nearly 40 years
The New York Mets have certainly used the Citi Field to their advantage this season.
New York picked up another home victory on Saturday, using a four-run first inning and three-run fourth, to defeat the Colorado Rockies 8-2 and move to a first-place tie in the NL East with the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Mets are also nearing the end of their nine-game homestand, which has been very successful. They have gone 6-2 during this stretch, clinching series victories against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox, and the aforementioned Rockies.
The Mets' ability to take care of business at home should not be much of a surprise this season. After winning their 23rd home game already this season, the Amazins' accomplished something that they haven't done in nearly 40 years.
With their major league-best 23-7 record at Citi Field this year, the Mets have gotten off to their best 30-game home start for the first time since 1986; that season, of course, culminated in a World Series championship when they defeated the Boston Red Sox in seven games.
Their home record is a staunch contrast to their play on the road, as the Mets have gone just 13-15 away from Citi Field this year.
Citi Field has certainly become a hard place for opposing teams to play due to the home crowd singing along to "My Girl" and most recently, "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" when Francisco Lindor steps in the batter's box. Another example of this electric atmosphere is when the Citi Field lights blink in orange and blue, with the infamous "Narco" song playing in the background, as Edwin Díaz enters during critical spots in games for the Mets.
Life simply seems easy for the Mets when they play games in front of their loyal fanbase. With this Mets team having championship aspirations in 2025 and getting off to their best 30-game home start since winning their last championship, could this fantastic start be a sign of exciting things to come this year in Flushing, Queens?