Mets match longest homerless streak in a decade after loss to Red Sox
The New York Mets' woes on offense continued on Tuesday during their series against the Boston Red Sox.
After losing the second game of their three-game series to the Red Sox, 2-0, the Mets not only have lost three straight games for the first time this season, but they have also gone without a home run for six straight games. It is their longest home run drought since 2015.
The last home run by a Met came off the bat of Brett Baty on May 13 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. New York has also scored just 10 runs during this six-game stretch, officially hitting their first offensive slump of the season.
It is hard to believe that this Mets lineup, which includes Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, and Pete Alonso, to name a few, has failed to hit a home run in over a week, but that is the current state of this ballclub at the plate. However, all three of these key contributors, who comprise the top three in the batting order, have been factors in the team's offensive slump.
Lindor has gone just 2-for-21 over his last six games, and Soto has gone just 4-for-19 over his last six as well. As for Alonso, he has also cooled down since his hot start with the bat, going just 3-for-22 during his last six games. The Polar Bear has also gone 50 at-bats since his last home run, the longest stretch of his career.
Mets skipper Carlos Mendoza didn't mince words when he spoke about his team's offensive woes after their latest loss to the Red Sox.
"Overall, we're going through it. No doubt about it," Mendoza said to reporters. "We're having a hard time putting guys on consistently, and when we do get those guys on, we're having a hard time getting them in...but again, overall, I feel like offensively we're going through it right now."
With the players and the depth this Mets lineup has right now, they're too good to be going through the struggles they're currently in on offense. With a formidable opponent on the horizon after their series concludes on Wednesday against the Red Sox, when the defending World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, come to Citi Field this weekend, New York's bats have to wake up sooner rather than later.