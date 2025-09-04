Mets might steal Yankees star in free agency, says insider
Juan Soto's choosing the New York Mets over their cross-town rival Yankees (who he had just spent a season playing for) in free agency last offseason cemented a shift that has been in the making ever since Steve Cohen became the Mets' owner back in 2020.
This shift was the assertion that the Mets will no longer take a back foot to the Yankees in terms of spending on players and otherwise going all-out in terms of positioning their team for success. Not only was this proven by the David Stearns and the rest of the Mets' brass offering Soto more money than the Yankees' front office, but Soto's decision showed that he saw more potential in the Mets' future than that of the Yankees.
Therefore, if there had been any taboo about a former Yankees player signing with the Mets, this choice put an end to that. And perhaps it opened the floodgates for other Yankees stars to make the switch over to Citi Field in the seasons to come.
MLB Insider Calls Mets Top Free Agency Fit for Cody Bellinger
In the wake of them losing out on the Soto sweepstakes, the Yankees traded for former two-time All-Star and 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger. And this trade has turned out in New York's favor, given that Bellinger is hitting .278 with an .837 OPS, 27 home runs, 86 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases to this point in the season.
Bellinger has a $25 million player option for the 2026 season. Given his success and pedigree, it's expected that he'll opt out of that deal and become an unrestricted free agent.
And during a September 3 live stream with Bleacher Report, MLB Insider Jon Heyman asserted that the Mets will be in play to sign Bellinger once he does so.
"Bellinger, I spoke to him recently, he tells me that he wants to be with a winner. That's all he said," Heyman said. He later added, "I do believe the Yankees want him back. I think... he'd like to stay with the Yankees. I do believe it. I know people said that about Soto, and it didn't happen that way. We shall see.
"Bellinger, I think the other likely landing spot would be the Mets. The Mets have a free agent in center field, in Mullins, who hasn't done great there, by the way... And first base, with Alonso.. So they've got [Bellinger's] positions [available]. Bellinger would be a fit," Heyman continued.
"I've heard the Mets do like Bellinger. So Yanks and Mets for Bellinger," he concluded.
It sounds like New York's two teams will be competing for another top free agent this offseason.