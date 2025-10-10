Mets might trade Brandon Nimmo to make room for free agent All-Star
The New York Mets' signing of Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million deal in free agency last offseason made it extremely clear that this team (owner Steve Cohen, more specifically) is going to spare no expense when it comes to building a stacked roster that should be capable of winning World Series titles each season.
Of course, the Mets came up well short of that goal in 2025, failing to make it to the postseason. And many fans are blaming the moves that New York's front office made (and didn't make) at this year's trade deadline as a reason for that.
But that's now in the rearview mirror. All New York can do at this point is try to learn from their mistakes and work to improve their roster over this upcoming offseason. While this is a reason for the Mets' faithful fan base to be excited, new additions might mean some of this current roster's staples might lose their job before the 2026 campaign commences.
Beloved outfielder Brandon Nimmo is the Mets' longest tenured player, as he debuted with the team in 2016. While Nimmo is under contract with New York through the 2030 season, there's a world where the team decides to trade him to make space for a potentially more impactful player.
Insider Suggests Mets Could Trade Brandon Nimmo to Acquire Kyle Tucker
One of the most compelling free agents who will become available this offseason is Kyle Tucker, who is a four-time MLB All-Star and a 2022 World Series champion who has asserted himself as one of baseball's best left-handed hitting outfielders over the past few years.
And in an October 8 live stream with Bleacher Report, MLB insider Jon Heyman noted that New York could part ways with Nimmo in order to free up a pursuit of Tucker.
"Long shot that [Tucker] does stay with the Cubs. It was worth trying; he had a solid year. But for the Cubs, who are not a team that spends huge... doesn't feel like something they would do," Heyman said, per a YouTube video from Bleacher Report.
"Whether it be the Dodgers, the Mets — somebody speculated to me that it could be the Mets for Tucker, which would be interesting," he continued. "They move Soto to left field. I mean, the Mets have a lot of interesting decisions to make.
"Could you move [Soto] to left field, and move Nimmo to center field, or trade Nimmo? I mean, I'm not ruling anything out," Heyman added.
The Mets likely wouldn't re-sign Pete Alonso and add Tucker this offseason, given the money that would require and the fact that they're expected to prioritize pitching.
But if Alonso signs elsewhere and they need to replace his bat, signing Tucker and trading Nimmo (ideally for some pitching assistance) could be a compelling option.