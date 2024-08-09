Mets' Most Reliable Reliever Nearing Milestone in Rehab
The New York Mets are eagerly awaiting the return of this key high-leverage relief pitcher, who has been on the shelf for the past two weeks.
On Thursday, manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters that right-hander Dedniel Nunez threw from 110-feet at high intensity earlier in the week. If all goes well, Nunez could throw a bullpen session as soon as this weekend.
This would be a significant development for the Mets, who have been without Nunez since July 24, as he was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right pronator strain two days later.
Nunez has been the Mets' most reliable reliever since being recalled from the minor leagues in late-May. The 28-year-old has a 2.43 ERA, a 0.93 WHIP and 45 strikeouts in 33.1 innings pitched this season.
Nunez has emerged as an unlikely hero in a year, where the majority of the Mets' bullpen has struggled to find consistency.
It remains to be seen whether Nunez will require a rehab assignment before returning to the Mets, but the team has been hopeful that his IL stint will be short-lived.
Beyond Nunez, right-hander Reed Garrett will rejoin the Mets in Seattle this weekend, with his activation date to be determined. That being said, the Mets' 'pen is getting healthier via Garrett and Nunez likely not far behind him.
In the meantime, closer Edwin Diaz looks to be back to form, posting a 1.93 ERA, a 0.93 WHIP, 17 strikeouts and nine saves in his last 14 innings.
Jose Butto has been dominating ever since the Mets converted him to a long relief role, producing a 0.87 ERA in 20.2 innings in the bullpen.
Having Nunez and Garrett back will help stabilize what was once a shaky unit for the Mets, as they push for a spot in the postseason.