Mets Nearly Shut Out In First Release of All-Star Game Voting
The New York Mets’ recent surge hasn’t persuaded many fans to cast their All-Star Game votes for the team, if the first release of voting is any indication.
The first wave of voting results were released on Monday and the only Mets player in the top five at their respective position was first baseman Pete Alonso — and he’s way off the pace of reaching the top two at the position.
Alonso had 151,602 votes, putting him in fourth place. Ahead of him was Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies (1,110,562), Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers (713,858) and Matt Olson of the Atlanta Braves (154,672).
Finishing in the top two is important because those players at each position as of noon eastern on June 27 move on to the second stage of voting, which begins on June 30.
It’s possible that it won’t matter at first base because Harper is the leading vote-getter in the NL. If he remains in that spot, he’ll be the automatic starter and first base will be taken.
In his first 70 games Alonso is batting .232/.310/.461/.771 with 15 home runs and 37 RBI. He’s been to the All-Star Game three times and he could be selected as a reserve, as each team must have at least one representative on the team.
MLB would probably love to have Alonso there, given that he’s won the Home Run Derby twice.
Other Mets in the Top 10 in voting at their respective positions included shortstop Francisco Lindor (seventh, 109,221) and designated hitter J.D. Martinez (67,203). Mets outfielder Starling Marte was 16th in voting (144,514). Outfielder Harrison Bader was 20th.