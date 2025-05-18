Mets NL East rival's star receives 80 game suspension for PEDS
The biggest threat to the New York Mets winning the National League East title just lost their best relief arm.
Philadelphia Phillies star left-handed reliever Jose Alvarado has received an 80 game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs. Alvarado tested positive for exogenous testosterone and will be ineligible for the postseason should Philadelphia qualify.
"The Phillies fully support Major League Baseball's Joint Prevention and Treatment Program and are disappointed to hear today's news of Jose's violation," the Phillies said in a statement. Per Phillies head baseball decision maker Dave Dombrowski, Alvarado's failed test is being attributed to a weight loss drug.
The Phillies currently trail the Mets by 1.5 games in the division entering play on Sunday, and it will be a tough road ahead without their most consistent relief pitcher in Alvarado. The southpaw had a 2.70 ERA in 20 appearances and was 7-for-7 on save chances this season.
Bullpen has been the Phillies' biggest weakness in 2025 as they entered the day with the 24th ranked ERA in MLB. The Mets on the other hand have a 2.92 ERA as a unit. Regardless, both division rivals will be competing for relief help ahead of the trade deadline in July.
The Mets lost setup man A.J. Minter for the season due to a torn lat that required surgery. That said, they still have Edwin Diaz, Ryne Stanek, Reed Garrett and Huascar Brazoban, among others. The Phillies will now have to rely more on the likes of Matt Strahm and Jordan Romano in save opportunities for the time being.