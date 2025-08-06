Mets' offense reaches new low in series sweep to Guardians
The 2025 New York Mets have officially put up their weakest performance to date.
The Mets were swept at home by the Cleveland Guardians, with the offense completely shutting down in the process. This series proved that the team's offensive problems are really coming to a head; New York's lineup has been inconsistent all year, particularly with runners in scoring position, but in the last two games against Cleveland, they struggled to get runners on base to begin with.
Being swept at home is bad enough, but to add to it, the Mets were no-hit by Cleveland through 13 consecutive innings. This hitless streak spanned from the fourth inning of the second game to the ninth inning of the third game.
In particular, Guardians pitcher Gavin Williams came within two outs of pitching a no-hitter against New York on Wednesday. Juan Soto eventually broke it up with a home run in the bottom of the ninth, but it still wasn't enough to avoid a 4-1 loss that completed the sweep.
This sweep marks a point of absolute desperation for this team. Fans are begging for an answer and they are already pointing fingers, because a lineup with the likes of Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, Soto, and Brandon Nimmo should not be struggling to this degree. Yet, this is the reality; New York has lost eight of their last nine games, and are now 2.5 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the NL East.
Hitting coaches Eric Chavez and Jeremy Barnes have been the point of conversation for quite some time. Mets fans are begging for the tandem to be held responsible for the severe offensive slump that this team has faced lately, with seemingly no end in sight.
But even after this stretch with five losses of scoring three runs or fewer, there still is no direct accountability coming from the team or their coaches.
One thing is for certain: something needs to change and quick. Whether that comes from a change in coaching staff or shaking up the lineup or another team meeting to truly get everyone on the same page, it needs to be done.
The Mets absolutely have to get it together. It's August and the playoff race is really starting to gear up. Now is the time to get this offense up to its full potential.