Mets option veteran reliever to Triple-A, recall promising arm
The New York Mets had to dip into their bullpen early on Friday night after rookie Jonah Tong lasted just 0.2 innings while allowing six runs to the Texas Rangers.
As a result, the Mets made a move to get a fresh arm on their pitching staff on Saturday.
New York ultimately optioned right-handed relief pitcher Huascar Brazoban, who tossed 3.1 scoreless innings on Friday, and recalled righty Dom Hamel to take his spot on the roster.
Hamel, 26, was first called up in August but was optioned back to the minors before he could make his major league debut.
Hamel has posted a 5.32 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with 75 strikeouts and 22 walks in 67.2 innings (31 appearances, 11 starts) for Triple-A Syracuse this season.
As for Brazoban, he was a victim of the Mets needing a fresh arm in long relief in their bullpen. In his last eight innings, Brazoban has pitched to a 2.25 ERA. Overall in the majors this season, the righty has produced a 3.67 ERA and 1.30 WHIP to go along with 51 strikeouts and 27 walks in 56.1 innings.
Will the Mets make the playoffs?
The Mets are in the midst of a seven game losing streak and are hoping to get back in the win column on Saturday with rookie Brandon Sproat on the mound.
New York currently holds a slim 0.5 game lead on the San Francisco Giants for the third-and-final NL Wild Card spot. They have a 1.5 game lead on the Cincinnati Reds as well.
So, with 14 games left to go, the Mets are still in the driver's seat in terms of their path to the postseason. They hold the tiebreaker over the Giants, but not the Reds due to their head-to-head record against both teams this season.
The Mets are fresh off getting swept by the NL East rival Philadelphia Phillies in an ugly four-game series at Citizens Bank Park. They followed up this performance by getting walloped 8-3 in their series opener against the Rangers on Friday.
After they finish their series with the Rangers on Sunday, the Mets will face the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals to cap off their final homestand of the season.
The Mets will then go up against the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins to complete the regular season and last road trip of the year.
Things are getting tight in the Wild Card race and the Mets have seen the Giants and Reds gain significant ground on them. They must turn it around in a hurry if they hope to make the postseason in 2025.