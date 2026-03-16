Mets Decide on One of Final Bullpen Spots

The New York Mets have made a key decision in one of their few notable spring training position battles. Reliever Huascar Brazoban, who is coming back to the team soon after pitching for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic, has made the Opening Day roster.

As long as Huascar Brazobán stays healthy for the rest of spring training, he’ll have a spot in the Mets’ Opening Day bullpen, Carlos Mendoza said.



That leaves one open spot. Mendoza expects that decision to come down to the wire next week before Opening Day. — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) March 16, 2026

Manager Carlos Mendoza shared the news with the media today, indicating that if Brazoban stays healthy he will make the team out of camp. Brazoban was lights out at the World Baseball Classic, tossing four scoreless innings while walking only one and striking out seven batters.

Huascar Brazoban with a 1-2-3 inning against team USA! pic.twitter.com/AX5MK8bpUW — Mets'd Up Podcast (@MetsdUp) March 16, 2026

The highlight of Brazoban's WBC came on Sunday night when he struck out the side against Team USA in the fourth inning. Will Smith, Roman Anthony and Brice Turang were all strikeout victims against Brazoban, who became one of the Dominican Republic's most trusted relievers in the tournament.

Huascar Brazobán has been fantastic in the WBC:



4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K — Mike Mayer (@mikemayer22) March 16, 2026

The performance is a positive sign for Brazoban, who started hot last season before falling out of Mendoza's circle of trust by the summer. Command has been a lingering issue for Brazoban, who walked 27 batters in 63 innings last year, so his sharp control at the World Baseball Classic is a sign for optimism.

There had been some thought that the Mets could send Brazoban to Triple-A Syracuse since he has minor league options remaining, but his spring performance merits a roster spot. The Mets are trying to win this season and Brazoban is clearly one of their better bullpen options at the moment.

Where The Mets Bullpen Stands 10 Days From Opening Day

The addition of Brazoban means the Mets have six bullpen spots accounted for right now. Brazoban joins Devin Williams, Luke Weaver, Brooks Raley, Luis Garcia and Tobias Myers to form the bulk of the Mets' relief corps.

As long as the Mets' six starters break camp healthy, there is only one bullpen job remaining. That spot could be ticketed for veteran reliever Craig Kimbrel, who has an opt-out in his minor league deal if he won't make the Opening Day roster.

Keeping Kimbrel and Brazoban means the Mets would have only one lefty, Raley, in their bullpen at the start of the year. That situation would change by May, when A.J. Minter is slated to return from the injured list.

Assuming health for the pitching staff, which is not a guarantee by any means, it would appear that Brazoban would have to out-perform Kimbrel to stick when Minter is ready. Brazoban's ability to work multi-inning stints is a positive for him, but it remains to be seen if his strong WBC performance carries over to the majors.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.