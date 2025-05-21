Mets owner Steve Cohen speaks amidst team's struggles
The New York Mets are in a slump. After last night's 2-0 loss against the Boston Red Sox, the Mets have lost three straight games, and five of their last six overall.
In a stretch that analysts, journalists, and Mets fans alike predicted to be a tough test and very telling stretch of where this team stands in the MLB hierarchy, the Mets have struggled mightily. They've gone just 1-4 in games against the Yankees and Red Sox this past week, and with the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers coming to Queens this weekend, the vibes have been gloomy and somber since.
The offense has gone ice cold, failing to score more than three runs in seven straight games, and are arguably struggling even more with runners on base. Within the past week, the Mets are only 4-for-44 (.091) with RISP; New York went 0-7 with runners in scoring position in last night's loss, and saw their losing streak extend to three for the first time this season.
Read More: Mets' offense continues to struggle across the board
Yet maybe more notable is the fact that the Mets have been passed in the NL East standings by the surging Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies have used a five-game win streak, and an 8-2 stretch over their last ten games, to climb 1.5 games ahead of the Mets in the division.
However, it is only May. Slumps are inevitable in a baseball season, and team owner Steve Cohen reinforced that on Twitter/X last night.
"Welcome to the ups and downs of a baseball season," he wrote. "This too will pass. LGM."
While the product on the field, especially on the offensive side, has created great concern as of late, this recent skid is not the be-all and end-all.
That being said, quality starting pitching can only carry a team as a whole for so long. Despite the stellar pitching effort thus far from the Mets in 2025 (2.86 ERA, 1st in MLB), the offensive struggles are catching up to the team, and has played great part in allowing the Phillies to leapfrog them in the NL East.
So while Steve Cohen appears to not be flipping out at the moment, we have to assume the locker room and front office are uneasy given the struggles and drama this past week.