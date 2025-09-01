Mets' Pete Alonso called 'natural fit' for NL team in free agency
The New York Mets had a historic month of August when it comes to their offensive production.
According to a September 1 X post from SNY, the Mets' 177 runs scored and 52 home runs in August were both franchise records. The team also had a collective .285 average and .866 OPS. The bad news is that New York still finished August with an 11-17 record, which is clear proof that the pitching staff is to blame for the team's recent losing issues.
Read more: Mets manager gets blunt about Kodai Senga's struggles
But focusing on the positives, a big part of the offense's success is owed to slugger Pete Alonso, who has hit .286 with an .887 OPS, 9 home runs, and 29 RBIs in his past 30 games.
While this is extremely impressive, it isn't anything new for Alonso's 2025 season, as he has been seeing the ball great and producing in the middle of the Mets' lineup all year long.
While the Mets are benefitting from Alonso's career campaign right now, it's going to come back and bite them once the season ends. This is because the Polar Bear's success will compel him to opt out of the second year and $24 million of the two-year contract he signed last offseason and test the free agency waters for a second straight winter.
MLB Insider Claims NL Club is 'Natural Fit' For Pete Alonso
One would imagine that New York's front office will be keen to re-sign Alonso in free agency. However, plenty of other clubs will also be interested.
And USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale cited one specific team that makes a ton of sense for Alonso in an August 31 article.
"The Cincinnati Reds, who badly need a power-hitting bat in the middle of the lineup, would be a natural fit to sign free-agent first baseman Pete Alonso if he leaves the Mets," Nightengale wrote.
The Reds are currently right behind the Mets in the NL Wild Card race, as they have a 69-68 record. Despite not having found much success in recent years, Cincinnati has done a good job developing home-grown prospects, including star shortstop Elly De La Cruz.
However, their pitching staff is clearly their strength right now, and Cruz's 19 home runs and 77 RBIs are both the most that any Reds player has so far this year. Therefore, adding an elite power bat like Alonso (who is sitting on 31 home runs and 110 RBIs heading into September) would be a huge addition.