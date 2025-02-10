Mets' Pete Alonso Deemed 'Loser' of MLB Offseason For This Reason
On February 5, news broke that the New York Mets had come to terms with slugger Pete Alonso on a two-year, $54 million deal that includes a player opt-out after the first season.
This was a massive signing for New York. Not only is Alonso beloved in Queens after being one of baseball's premier power hitters over the past six seasons, but his presence in the middle of the Mets' lineup will add much-needed protection for Juan Soto.
All Mets fans know the rollercoaster ride that these two sides took to reach this point. Over the past several months, it seemed like there was a new update on Alonso's free agency saga, with multiple plot twists that had Mets fans on the edges of their seats, with each passing day.
All's well that ends well, however. Well, at least as it pertains to the Mets and its fanbase; because in a February 9 article, USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale conveyed why he believes this deal makes Alonse one of the "losers" of this MLB offseason.
"No one’s free-agent value came crashing down mightier than Alonso’s. It was two years ago that he turned down a seven-year, $158 million extension. It was four months ago that he was seeking close to a $200 million payday. He was left with a two-year, $54 million contract with the Mets that no could possibly have envisioned," Nightengale wrote.
"Certainly, he could have gotten a bigger payday if he wanted to play for the Toronto Blue Jays. He even rejected a three-year, $85 million contract in January from the Mets, which was heavily deferred, and ultimately even passed on a three-year, $71 million proposal.
"Alonso was left with no choice but to bet on himself, and can only hope that a year from now when he likely opts out, he can change a lot of folks’ minds, particularly with no qualifying offer attached to him," he continued.
While this sentiment is fair enough, the bottom line is that Alonso is still making $30 million this season and can test free agency once again next offseason if he desires. Not to mention that he's back with the Mets, which is clearly where he wanted to be all along.