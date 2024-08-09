Mets' Pete Alonso Linked to Four Intriguing Teams in Free Agency
New York Mets' slugging first baseman Pete Alonso is destined to enter free agency after this season.
While this doesn't mean Alonso's departure from New York is certain, the Mets will be competing with many other teams to have Alonso sign what will likely be over a $200 million contract this offseason.
And MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post mentioned four teams (aside from the Mets) he could see making a real run at signing Alonso this offseason in an August 8 article.
"It’s been a great six years in Queens with Alonso (who has a .250 average and .878 OPS since the break)," Heyman wrote. "But at this point, I might not bet against the Cubs, who need a bopper. The Astros, who have Alonso’s Tampa Plant High teammate Kyle Tucker, would fit, too. The Mariners, as well. He also looks pretty good in Denver (two home runs Thursday)."
Alonso has seven more home runs than Cubs' left fielder Ian Happ, who leads Chicago in big flies this season. The Cubs do have 26-year-old Michael Busch at first base (whose .807 OPS and 16 home runs this season prove he has been one of their best hitters), but either Alonso or Busch could become the team's primary DH.
The Astros are an interesting potential landing spot for Alonso because they already have an extremely talented lineup. But his power presence alongside high school teammate Kyle Tucker might make Houston one of baseball's best offenses next season.
Although one of Houston's other sluggers, Alex Bregman, is also slated to enter free agency. So the Astros' brass might have to choose between him or Alonso.
The Seattle Mariners are another intriguing fit in free agency for Alonso. Their entire offense has underperformed in 2024 (proven by their 3.92 runs per game being third-worst in all MLB), but adding a slugger like Alonso could attract other hitting talent their way.
Frankly, the Colorado Rockies seem like a strange fit for the "Polar Bear"; if only because they're 42-74 this season and don't appear close to contending anytime soon. Perhaps Heyman only added them because seeing Alonso get to hit at high altitude for seasons on end would be a treat for baseball fans.
Not for Mets fans, of course, because they will want him to remain in New York. But the Mets will need to pay up to keep their franchise cornerstone around.