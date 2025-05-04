Mets' Pete Alonso receives questionable ranking among free-agent signings
The New York Mets made the biggest splash of the offseason by signing Juan Soto to a record 15-year, $765 million contract. A couple of months later, the club brought back long-time first baseman Pete Alonso on a two-year, $54 million prove-it deal.
So far, the Alonso signing is the one paying off for the Mets, as the slugger has been one of the best players in baseball to start the year. But in a recent article by Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, league executives placed two names above Alonso when discussing the best free-agent signings of 2025.
The article surveyed 20 executives, each asked to vote on who they believe has been the best signing so far this year. Alonso received three votes, putting him behind Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman (eight votes) and San Diego Padres starting pitcher Nick Pivetta (four votes). Also receiving one vote each were Chicago Cubs catcher Carson Kelly, Seattle Mariners third baseman Jorge Polanco, and Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Roki Sasaki.
Alonso's excellent start has him batting .345/.473/.664 with eight home runs and 30 RBI; the National League's Player of the Month in April currently leads the Senior Circuit in on-base percentage and slugging percentage. Behind his firepower at the plate, the Mets currently sit atop the NL East at 22-11.
However, this unbelievable stretch wasn't enough for the seventeen other MLB executives surveyed. Bregman, who, like Alonso, signed a short-term deal this offseason, certainly deserves recognition: the righty slugger has been the perfect fit at Fenway Park and is posting a .331/.400/.609 slash line with eight homers and 27 RBI in his first 33 games with Boston.
Nick Pivetta was also recognized above Alonso for his stellar 5-1 start, and also for the deal the Padres got him on. The 32-year-old has a 1.78 ERA in six starts, and as one executive pointed out, the Padres didn't have to give a "huge market-price deal" to get him, as he signed on for four years, $55 million.
Notably absent from the list was Soto, who has struggled to meet his standards so far this year. But the elite slugger is still hitting the ball hard, ranking in the top 4% for average exit velocity and top 5% in max exit velocity. Once Soto's good approach starts translating into results, the Mets will have a dangerous 1-2 punch with Soto and Alonso.