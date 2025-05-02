Juan Soto snubbed in expert's All-Star Game roster prediction
Despite the New York Mets' impressive success to this point in the 2025 season, a lot of chatter surrounding the team pertains to what star slugger Juan Soto has done (and what he has not done) on the field to this point.
Heading into New York's May 2 game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Soto is hitting .252 with a .822 OPS, five home runs (two of which came on May 1 against the Diamondbacks), and 14 RBIs.
These are respectable numbers for just about every hitter in the world. But when Soto signed a 15-year, $765 million contract back in December, this guaranteed that "respectable" will never be enough when assessing his performance.
The National League has plenty of talent in the outfield, which will make it exceedingly difficult to make this year's NL All-Star team. And in a May 2 article, Bleacher Report's Joe Reuter predicted that Soto wouldn't make the cut.
Reuter predicted that the NL's starting outfielders in the 2025 MLB All-Star Game would be Corbin Carroll (Arizona Diamondbacks), Fernando Tatis Jr. (San Diego Padres), and Pete Crow-Armstrong (Chicago Cubs).
After listing five NL outfield reserves (none of which were Soto), Reuter wrote, "There are going to be a lot of worthy snubs in the NL, especially in the outfield where Jackson Chourio (MIL), Sal Frelick (MIL), Teoscar Hernández (LAD), Gavin Lux (CIN), Lars Nootbaar (STL), Andy Pages (LAD) and Mike Yastrzemski (SF) worthy of consideration, to make no mention of superstarJuan Soto (NYM).".
For what it's worth, Mets stars Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, Kodai Senga, and Tylor Megill were all predicted to make the NL roster.
Of course, this is one person's prediction, a lot can change between now and the final All-Star rosters, and yesterday's pair of home runs could be the start of Soto catching fire.
But it would be a shock to the baseball world if Soto wasn't included on this year's All-Star roster.