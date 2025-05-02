Inside The Mets

Juan Soto snubbed in expert's All-Star Game roster prediction

Is New York Mets slugger Juan Soto on the outside looking in when it comes to the 2025 MLB All-Star Game?

Grant Young

Apr 23, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) reacts after striking out during the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Apr 23, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) reacts after striking out during the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

Despite the New York Mets' impressive success to this point in the 2025 season, a lot of chatter surrounding the team pertains to what star slugger Juan Soto has done (and what he has not done) on the field to this point.

Heading into New York's May 2 game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Soto is hitting .252 with a .822 OPS, five home runs (two of which came on May 1 against the Diamondbacks), and 14 RBIs.

These are respectable numbers for just about every hitter in the world. But when Soto signed a 15-year, $765 million contract back in December, this guaranteed that "respectable" will never be enough when assessing his performance.

The National League has plenty of talent in the outfield, which will make it exceedingly difficult to make this year's NL All-Star team. And in a May 2 article, Bleacher Report's Joe Reuter predicted that Soto wouldn't make the cut.

Reuter predicted that the NL's starting outfielders in the 2025 MLB All-Star Game would be Corbin Carroll (Arizona Diamondbacks), Fernando Tatis Jr. (San Diego Padres), and Pete Crow-Armstrong (Chicago Cubs).

Read more: Mets discussed Mark Vientos with Cubs before 2021 Pete Crow-Armstrong trade

After listing five NL outfield reserves (none of which were Soto), Reuter wrote, "There are going to be a lot of worthy snubs in the NL, especially in the outfield where Jackson Chourio (MIL), Sal Frelick (MIL), Teoscar Hernández (LAD), Gavin Lux (CIN), Lars Nootbaar (STL), Andy Pages (LAD) and Mike Yastrzemski (SF) worthy of consideration, to make no mention of superstarJuan Soto (NYM).".

For what it's worth, Mets stars Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, Kodai Senga, and Tylor Megill were all predicted to make the NL roster.

Of course, this is one person's prediction, a lot can change between now and the final All-Star rosters, and yesterday's pair of home runs could be the start of Soto catching fire.

But it would be a shock to the baseball world if Soto wasn't included on this year's All-Star roster.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers the New York Mets and Women’s Basketball for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco, where he also played Division 1 baseball for five years. He believes Mark Teixeira should have been a first ballot MLB Hall of Fame inductee.

Home/News