Where Mets' Pete Alonso ranks among MLB's best hitters
Through the first month of the season, no one in the National League is hitting like Pete Alonso. The New York Mets slugger has set a career-best pace and has led the way in his team's ascent to the top of the standings.
The Polar Bear's dominance at the plate was enough to place him second in MLB.com's May 1st Hitter Power Rankings.
In just over 100 plate appearances, Alonso has notched 71 total bases; he ranks first in the National League in on-base percentage (.474) and slugging percentage (.657), while his .343 batting average puts him just behind Fernando Tatis Jr. for the top spot. He's been an extra-base hit machine, producing seven home runs, 11 doubles, and one triple during his hot streak.
According to the advanced metrics, Alonso's current groove is more than just finding gaps. He ranks 8th in hard hit percentage (59.6%) and is tied for the third-most barrels over 95 MPH with 53. It's not surprising that Alonso is crushing the ball, but he is been making better contact more often. His 10.1% drop in strikeout percentage from 2024 to 2025 is the 7th best in the league this season.
Just a few months ago, it wasn't certain that Alonso would be back with the Mets in 2024. While Alonso was reportedly adamant about staying in Queens, negotiations dragged on into February before the two sides were able to reach an agreement on a two-year, $54 million contract that includes a player option after 2025. But with Alonso's brilliant start, many have wondered if the team will look to lock their first baseman down to a longer, more lucrative deal.
Alonso ranks one spot behind fellow New York slugger Aaron Judge, who has extended his unbelievable MVP-caliber hitting into 2025. The reigning unanimous AL MVP is slashing .427/.521/.761 this year and is tied for first with 10 home runs.
Both Alonso and Judge will be asked to maintain their current pace as the Mets and Yankees fight to defend first place in their respective divisions. The seven-year Met is also closing in on the club's all-time home run record; his 233 career long balls currently ranks third behind David Wright (242) and Darryl Strawberry (252).