Mets' Pete Alonso reveals when he plans to retire
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso appears to be in the prime of his career right now. Even after simmering down from his scorching hot start to the 2025 season in May, Alonso is still on track to produce the best season of his MLB tenure.
The Polar Bear is currently hitting .292 (his best single-season average is .271) with a .964 OPS, 15 home runs, and 54 RBIs. This puts him on pace to blow the 88 RBIs he had during the entire 2024 season out of the water.
Given how great Alonso has been, it's strange to hear him talking about his eventual retirement. However, that's exactly what he did during his June 5 appearance on Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts' On Base podcast.
Betts initially asked Alonso how many home runs he'd like to hit in his career before he hangs up the cleats.
"I don't know. For me, I want to play through my age 40 season," Alonso said. "Ideally, it would be great to play, and then whatever it ends up being, then it ends up being. Because for me, you've got to capitalize on a pitch in the middle of the dish. That's it."
Alonso is currently 30 years old, with his 31st birthday being in December. Therefore, if Alonso's desire holds true, he still has another decade of playing in MLB by the time he retires.
Given that Alonso is already on the cusp of the Mets' all-time home-run record, he could make that untouchable by the end of his career if he can keep healthy. Then again, Alonso would need to remain with New York if he was to make that happen.