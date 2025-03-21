Mets' Pete Alonso shuts down rumor about Wild Card Series home run
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso cleared the air regarding a previously circulated rumor in an exclusive pitch-by-pitch breakdown with MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.
In the ninth inning of the Mets' Wild Card Series matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers, Alonso hit a dramatic, go-ahead three-run home run off Brewers closer Devin Williams. The iconic moment erased a 2-0 deficit and sent New York to the National League Division Series.
However, an internet controversy stemmed from a video posted by Jomboy Media breaking down the at-bat; the video claimed that Williams, pitching in his final game with Milwaukee, was tipping his pitches. ESPN's broadcast also captured a moment when Alonso conferred with Mets' hitting coach Jeremy Barnes just before the at-bat.
The pair addressed this clip with DiComo, with Barnes stating that "these things are not as blatant as people think they are."
Rather, they were discussing Williams' signature changeup, known as the "Airbender"; Barnes compared the shape of the pitch to a lefty-slider. In the clip, Alonso nods before heading to the plate to deliver his game-winning, five-pitch at-bat where he saw two four-seam fastballs and three changeups. The third, he took deep to right field.
Alonso spoke about the high-level mind game that goes into an at-bat on that stage, describing how he saw Williams' approach.
“He’s going to go down with his strength... everyone, at the end of the day, is always going to use their best stuff,” Alonso said. “When you think of Devin Williams, you think of his changeup.”
While Alonso and Barnes deny the rumor that Williams was tipping his pitches, it is no secret that hitters are looking to gain an advantage based on pitchers' tendencies. Alonso's conversation with DiComo provides insight into the importance of preparation in these high-pressure moments. With the help of his hitting coach, he was able to diagnose the correct tendency of his opponent and execute when it happened.
Read More: New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso wants to set this baseball record
The home run stands as a pivotal moment in a special postseason run. But Alonso looks forward to being in more clutch spots for the Mets.
"Hopefully," he told DiComo, "I'm here to continue to hit way more of these."