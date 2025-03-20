New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso wants to set this baseball record
New York Mets' first baseman Pete Alonso is on the verge of surpassing Darryl Strawberry for the most home runs in franchise history this season.
But the slugger has his eyes set on reaching another baseball milestone for his career.
In an exclusive interview, Alonso told Newsday that a personal goal of his would be to hit 500 career home runs, which would almost certainly make him a lock to reach the Baseball Hall of Fame. Even though the 30-year-old admitted that "it's a crazy number to think about," Alonso still sees it as a realistic goal to set and to also slug more home runs after.
The Polar Bear said that the 500 career home run mark has been something he's been thinking about for years, especially after hitting his first 100 career homers in just 347 games. Alonso also emphasized his ability to stay healthy; since making his major league debut in 2019, the first baseman has missed a total of just 20 games, and only Marcus Semien (859 games) has played in more games than Alonso's 846.
Alonso isn't the only one who thinks he can reach 500 career long balls: hitting coach Eric Chavez also spoke with Newsday, and said that the historic mark is "definitely in range" for the slugger.
2024 was a down year by Alonso's standards, as he slashed just .240/.329/.459 with 34 home runs, 88 RBI, and a career-worst .788 OPS. But the first baseman has still cemented himself as one of the league's most prolific power hitters; only Aaron Judge (232) has hit more homers than Alonso (226) since 2019. As mentioned before, the slugger is also just 27 homers away from becoming the Mets' all-time leader.
While Alonso may still have a lot to work to do to reach 500 career home runs, especially now that he's 30 years old, his consistent ability to hit north of 30 home runs each season and his durability makes that rare feat a realistic goal for him.