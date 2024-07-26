Mets’ Pitcher Sends Strong Message About ‘Unbelievable’ Teammate After Win
The New York Mets' bullpen has been an issue this season.
But they may have found something in young hurler Jose Butto, who was assigned to a bullpen role on July 2 after a stint with Triple-A Syracuse.
Since then, the 26-year-old has become a game-changer for the Mets.
Butto's three scoreless, hitless innings pitched during Thursday’s 3-2 win over the Atlanta Braves, including escaping a tight jam he inherited from starter Luis Severino, is the most recent in a streak of elite appearances he has submitted.
Butto has a 0.66 ERA with 17 strikeouts over 13.2 innings pitched since rejoining the Mets earlier this month.
And Severino told The New York Post that the Mets don’t win Thursday's game without him.
“We won because of [Butto] tonight," Severino said. "He’s done a great job He’s unbelievable. I don’t know how you can do that, being a starter and then just go to the pen and be outstanding.”
Butto’s removal from the starting rotation wasn’t due to poor performance. Before getting sent to Syracuse, Butto produced a 3.08 ERA with 38 strikeouts in 38 innings across seven MLB starts.
However, the Mets wanted him to work on his walks when he went back down to the minors. He has walked just five batters since rejoining the club in early-July.
The Mets decided to try him out of the bullpen amid their relief woes before the All-Star break, and the move has paid off.
Manager Carlos Mendoza also spoke to reporters about Butto’s Thursday performance.
“Butto was pretty amazing there,” Mendoza said. “He continues to execute pitches. He stays on the attack and is aggressive in the count, and the situation is not too big for him.”
Mendoza’s current plan is to keep Butto operating as a high-leverage, multiple-inning reliever. And Butto seems quite all right with that.
“I just feel really good right now. I feel a lot of confidence,” Butto said. “My mind is ready to go and I just want to win. Win, win, win, that’s my mind right now.
“I enjoy [relieving] it a lot. I’m learning a lot and just try to attack the hitters and make quick outs and do my thing.”
Butto is definitely doing his thing right now.