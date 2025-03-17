New York Mets rotation candidate dazzles in spring start
With Opening Day less than two weeks away for the New York Mets, starting pitcher Griffin Canning made quite the case to be included in their rotation.
Canning, who signed a one-year, $4.25 million deal with New York this offseason, was very impressive in his latest spring training start against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday. The right-hander gave up just one run, three hits, and one walk over 4.2 innings; of the 14 outs he recorded, nine of them were strikeouts.
As the Mets are set to begin the 2025 campaign without Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea due to lat and oblique strains, respectively, this was certainly the outing the Amazins' wanted to see. Canning is expected to battle with Paul Blackburn for the final spot in their rotation throughout the rest of the spring.
Read More: This Mets roster decision looms large before 2025 season
The 28-year-old spoke with reporters after his start and talked about his confidence level entering his first season with the Mets. While Canning was encouraged by his dominant outing, he's more focused on the games that will matter.
"I feel great, but [these starts] don't mean anything right now," Canning said. "Definitely feels good to go out there and see my stuff performing and being able to get guys out, but just taking it one day at a time."
Canning had a rough season last year with the Los Angeles Angels, going 6-13 in 32 starts with a 5.19 ERA; he allowed 31 home runs (tied for the second most in MLB) across 171.1 innings.
After spending six seasons with the Angels and needing a change of scenery, Canning's stint with the Mets could not have gotten off to a better start. In three games (two starts) so far this spring, the righty hurler has allowed just one earned run (0.90 ERA) over 10 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts against just two walks.
The Mets' rotation may have a lot more questions than answers heading into the regular season, especially with the aforementioned Montas and Manaea out for the foreseeable future. But Canning's latest strong outing against Tampa Bay has not only boosted his case to join the rotation, but may also create more confidence in the starting staff as a whole.