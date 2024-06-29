Mets Player Puts On Epic Postgame Concert
With the New York Mets' vibes at an all-time high, infielder Jose Iglesias performed his new single “OMG” after a 7-2 win against the Houston Astros on June 28 at Citi Field.
Iglesias went 0-for-1 in a pinch-hitting appearance last night, but has made the most of his limited opportunities with a .389 batting average and six RBI in 36 at-bats this season. Having signed with the Mets on a MiLB deal on December 4, 2023, the veteran infielder has rapidly become a fan favorite due to his enthusiasm, clutch play, and most recently, his music.
"Iglesias was accompanied by dancers for more than a minute before teammates — many sporting 'OMG' shirts — spilled on to the infield and surrounded him, raising their arms at the 'Oh my God!' chorus,” Jerry Beach of AP News wrote.
The hype around Iglesias's new single has captivated New York's clubhouse for days, with third baseman Mark Vientos wore an OMG shirt before the Subway Series against the Yankees on Tuesday. Based on the way Iglesias’ teammates rallied around his performance and the release of the song in general, there is a special bond in the Mets’ clubhouse that won't be going away anytime soon.
Despite low expectations after a rough start, the Mets have significantly raised the bar by posting a 16-6 record in June with two games left in the month. With their victory on Friday, they've won four straight games, are now over .500 at 40-39, and are right on the heels of the St. Louis Cardinals for the third National League Wild Card spot, trailing them by just one game.