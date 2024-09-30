Mets Playoff-Clinching Win Comes With an Impressive Feat
In what has been a roller coaster season for the New York Mets, Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves took fans on another ride.
After Atlanta's starter Spencer Schwellenbach went seven scoreless innings, the Mets offense' rallied for six runs in the top of the eighth inning against the Braves' bullpen to take a 6-3 lead.
Mets closer, Edwin Diaz, however, gave the lead back in the bottom of the eighth inning when Ozzie Albies laced a three-run double to put Atlanta ahead, 7-6.
But not so fast. The Mets did not quit as Francisco Lindor's two-run homer in the ninth was enough to give the team an 8-7 win, clinching a Wild Card berth.
It was undoubtedly the game of the year for the New York Mets, which saw them accomplish something they hadn't done all season long.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, the Mets entered Game 1 of their doubleheader with a record of 0-47 this season when trailing by three runs or more after the eighth inning or later.
The Mets were also 0-77 in those games dating back to last season. Before Monday, the last time New York won such a game was on May 17, 2023 against the Cleveland Guardians.
The Mets once again portrayed resilience in their latest win, which they've shown all year long.
Fittingly, it was their team MVP and National League MVP candidate Francisco Lindor, who lifted his ball club to an improbable win and the Mets to their 11th playoff berth in franchise history.