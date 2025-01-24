Mets' Potential Pete Alonso Replacements Beginning First Base Drills
A breakup between the New York Mets and free agent first baseman Pete Alonso seems to be all but certain.
On Friday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that the Mets have informed Brett Baty and Mark Vientos to begin doing drills at first base during their offseason workouts, which would all but certainly mark the end of the Alonso era in New York.
"Vientos met with Carlos Mendoza and infield coach Mike Sarbaugh, who gave him drills to work on at both first and third base," Sherman wrote. "And Vientos has been doing so in South Florida, at times with the Mets St. Lucie (Single-A) manager Luis Rivera. Baty was given instructions on working at first, second and third and has been doing so in Texas."
Vientos has experience playing at first base, as the 25-year-old has played 70 minor games at first (66 starts) and 14 in the majors (nine starts). So it seems like the Mets are very comfortable putting him back at that spot should Alonso leave.
Sherman is also reporting that Mets' hitting coach Mike Sarbaugh has not seen Vientos play much at first base, but recently told Mike Puma (also of the New York Post) that he'll be "fine" wherever he ends up playing in 2025.
"I haven't seen him a lot at first base, but Mark puts a lot of work in so I think wherever he is and wherever he ends up, I think he will be just fine," Sarbaugh said to Puma.
Baty, however, has yet to play a professional inning in both the minors and in the major leagues at first base. With that in mind, Vientos may be the bet-on favorite to return to the position; this would give Baty another chance to be the team's starting third baseman after back-to-back disappointing seasons at the major league level.
Other options for the Mets at the hot corner are top prospects, those being Luisangel Acuña and Ronny Mauricio. That depends on whether or not Acuña can build off the surprising offensive stretch he strung together towards the end of last year, as well as the health of Mauricio as he continues to recover from a torn ACL he suffered while playing in the Dominican Winter League last offseason.
While Alonso's departure from Flushing is not official yet, as none of his suitors have yet come close to an agreement, the Mets have made it clear that they have other options to fill his void at first.