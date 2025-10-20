Mets predicted to trade starter to the Athletics
Despite a productive first season with the New York Mets, could this starting pitcher be on the move after just one year?
In an October 20 article for Bleacher Report, Kerry Miller named Clay Holmes as a possible trade candidate for the Athletics this offseason.
"If you just take out that disastrous stretch from May 6 through June 4 in which the A's lost 24 out of 27 games, they actually had a solid season, going 34-24 from July 24 onward," Miller wrote. "They need to improve the rotation if they want to contend in 2026, though, and doing so via a $200 million signing isn't exactly the John Fisher way, to put it lightly. But if the Mets beef up their rotation, they might be willing to part with Holmes, whose exceptionally low career rate of home runs allowed would come in handy at Sutter Health Park."
The Mets signed Holmes last offseason to a three-year, $38 million deal with a player option after the 2026 season to be a starter for New York's pitching rotation. Despite not having started a game since 2018, Holmes strung together a productive first season in Flushing.
In 33 games (31 starts) this year, the 32-year-old posted a 12-8 record with a 3.53 ERA and 1.30 WHIP. Holmes also set career-highs with 165.2 innings pitched and 150 strikeouts.
Read More: Should the Mets move this starter to the bullpen?
Despite getting off to a strong start as a full-time starter for the first time in seven years, Holmes' production would end up taking a dip throughout the final three months of the season due to his high workload.
Holmes went six innings or more just three times during the final three months of the season; one of those outings came in what would end up being his final start of the year on September 27 against the Miami Marlins. Even though the Mets were eliminated the next day, the right-hander kept his team's playoff hopes alive by tossing six shutout innings.
New York is entering this winter knowing that addressing the starting rotation is a top priority for them. It was, after all, the catalyst of the Mets' collapse this year due to injuries to key starters as well as the veterans struggling to give any length or production. The Mets ended the season with a team starting pitching ERA of 4.03 (18th in the major leagues).
As Miller alluded to, the A's are also expected to upgrade their rotation this offseason after they posted a 4.70 ERA (the fourth-worst mark in all of baseball).
While Holmes is still under contract with the Mets through the end of next season at least, a decision to trade the righty should be considered due to New York having a hungry, young starting pitching core, as well as the need to add a frontline ace.