Should the Mets move this starter to the bullpen?

With questions surrounding the 2026 rotation, New York might find more value moving Clay Holmes back to a relief role.

Andrew Jamieson

Aug 23, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Clay Holmes (35) leaves the field after being removed from the game against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Aug 23, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Clay Holmes (35) leaves the field after being removed from the game against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Last December, the New York Mets signed former Yankees reliever Clay Holmes to a three-year, $38 million contract with the intention of using him as a starter.

While the initial news of the Mets bringing in Holmes to start was met with uncertainty, the 32-year-old put together a solid first season in the role, going 12-8 with a 3.53 ERA over 165.2 innings. However, like many Mets during the second half, Holmes was inconsistent.

After posting an impressive 2.93 ERA through his first 16 starts, he stumbled with a 4.44 ERA over his next 15 starts. Furthermore, his strikeout (18.2%) and walk rates (9.3%) both ranked well below league averages.

Given Holmes's inconsistency and New York's pressing need to improve its starting rotation amidst a crowded pool of options, the best solution to maintain his value and productivity might be to move him back into a familiar role.

Moving Holmes back to the bullpen makes sense

Clay Holmes
Sep 27, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets pitcher Clay Holmes (35) pitches against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The Mets are in desperate need of starting pitching stability after their rotation collapsed in the second half of 2025. As of right now, New York's rotation has more questions than answers, and several starters carry uncertainty heading into 2026.

Not only are there already too many pitchers fighting for limited rotation spots, but the club's pursuit of a frontline starter this offseason will further complicate Holmes's place in the mix. Nolan McLean certainly looks like a future ace for the Mets, but the rotation as a whole is not capable of competing with the league's elite.

Given that New York is expected to be aggressive in the starting pitcher market, both in free agency and via trade, it makes sense from a depth-chart viewpoint to shift Holmes to the bullpen. On top of that, he's the only starter on the roster with proven success and experience as a reliever.

Speaking of the bullpen, the Mets also face questions in that area this offseason. With Edwin Díaz potentially hitting free agency, and Ryan Helsley, Gregory Soto, and Tyler Rogers all being unrestricted free agents, bullpen depth is quietly becoming a concern.

If New York goes all-in on acquiring a frontline starter, or on major financial commitments like re-signing one of or both Pete Alonso and Diáz, the Mets may need to address relief depth internally. Moving Holmes back to the bullpen would help alleviate part of that issue, providing a versatile and experienced arm capable of handling high-leverage innings, or even stepping into the closer's role if Díaz departs.

