Mets' Edwin Diaz standoff sparks Clay Holmes bullpen return claim

One of the most intriguing moves the New York Mets made during last MLB offseason was acquiring former Yankees closer Clay Holmes.

The decision to sign Holmes wasn't intriguing, in and of itself. While Holmes lost his job as the Yankees' ninth-inning man midway through the 2024 season because of struggles, he was still an elite reliever who seemed poised for a bounce-back 2025 season. The intriguing aspect was that New York signed Holmes with the intention of making him a starting pitcher, which is a departure from the relief role he'd had for essentially his entire big league career.

This move from New York's front office paid off, as Holmes' 12-8 record, 3.53 ERA, and 165.2 innings pitched in 2025 show that he's a more than capable MLB starting pitcher. And the assumption is that Holmes will assume a similar starting role for the 2026 season.

However, there are question marks regarding the Mets' entire pitching staff right now. David Stearns is expected to add a frontline starter after every veteran starting pitcher (aside from Holmes) more or less collapsed down the stretch last season. And while New York acquired another former Yankees closer in Devin Williams, they still reportedly plan to re-sign Edwin Diaz.

Insider Suggests Mets Could Move Clay Holmes Back to the Bullpen

While the Mets surely want Diaz back, they aren't going to move mountains to re-sign him. And if Diaz ends up elsewhere, this could spark some reshuffling among the pitching staff, largely about Holmes' role.

USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale conveyed this in a December 7 article by writing, "Mets president David Stearns has never been one to succumb to public pressure... And he isn’t about to shell out $100 million over five years for Diaz after signing Devin Williams to a three-year deal. If Diaz chooses not to return at their price, they’ll be perfectly content to pursue Robert Suarez or even return Clay Holmes to the bullpen."

While this report isn't necessarily Nightengale saying the Mets will do this as opposed to hinting that moving him back to the bullpen could be on the table, it's still fascinating to consider what the Mets' staff would look like with him as a reliever rather than a starter.

It would help ease the logjam of starting pitchers the Mets currently have (especially if they add another quality starter in free agency) while also helping to solidify the bullpen. Therefore, if Diaz doesn't return to Queens, this idea should at least be considered.

