Mets' Projected to Win Juan Soto Sweepstakes on This Massive Deal
A November 18 article from MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand disclosed a date that superstar slugger Juan Soto might make his free agency decision by.
"The Juan Soto sweepstakes are in full swing, and while no conclusion is expected before Thanksgiving, the feeling around the industry is that the slugger could make his decision prior to the Winter Meetings, which get underway on Dec. 9 in Dallas," Feinsand wrote.
We know by now that Soto's decision hasn't arrived by Thanksgiving. However, that December 9 date isn't too far away — which means New York Mets fans could have one of their most pressing holiday wishes come true within the next ten days.
In a November 27 article, ESPN's David Schoenfield predicted that the Mets would indeed sign Soto to a 13-year, $611 million contract.
"With owner Steve Cohen's checkbook, money isn't an issue -- indeed, if the Mets decide they must have Soto, it's hard to imagine any team, including the Yankees, outbidding Cohen," Schoenfield wrote.
"Even if Soto comes at that $47 million annual salary, plenty of payroll room will remain to sign a couple of starting pitchers and perhaps bring back Alonso as well -- or, maybe, sign Alex Bregman or Willy Adames to play third base and slide Vientos over to first. (Or, one of my favorite ideas: Trade for Nolan Arenado, with the Cardinals picking up some of the remaining $74 million owed to him over the next three years)," he later added.
$611 million is a staggering amount of money for anybody to earn. However, Juan Soto could show that that's a bargain deal by the end of his MLB career.