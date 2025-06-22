Mets promote former first-round pick to High-A affiliate
Former New York Mets first-round pick Colin Houck is moving up in the farm system.
After a 2-RBI performance, including a walk-off walk for the Low-A St. Lucie Mets on Sunday afternoon, the young infielder got the good news that he was promoted to the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones.
Houck has impressed this season, batting .252 with a .812 OPS and 36 RBIs in 62 games in Low-A. He has already surpassed his 2024 home run total (5) with eight this season in just over half the games, and has improved in every offensive statistical category.
Last season was largely a disappointment for the 20-year-old, who slashed just .206/.304/.306 in 112 games for St. Lucie; his 171 strikeouts were tied for the third most among Single-A players. But the club has seen enough development this year to move their No. 30 overall prospect up to the High-A level.
Read More: More details on the Mets decision to send Francisco Alvarez to the minors
The Mets selected Houck 32nd overall in the 2023 draft out of Parkview High School in Georgia. He played nine games of rookie ball that year and has now seen a combined 174 games for St. Lucie before getting promoted.
Houck displays plus arm strength and a strong glove from both shortstop and third base. He will be 20 for the remainder of the 2025 minor league season, and projects as a top name in the Mets system if he can continue to make leaps at the plate like he has this year.