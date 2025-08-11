Mets promote group of top prospects to Triple-A Syracuse
Four of the New York Mets' top ranked prospects are now just one step away from the major leagues.
Infielder/centerfielder Jett Williams, starting pitcher Jonah Tong, first baseman/outfielder Ryan Clifford and outfielder Carson Benge are all being promoted to Triple-A Syracuse, as sources told Mets On SI on Sunday.
Following an injury plagued year where he underwent wrist surgery in 2024, Williams has bounced-back nicely to tear it up at Double-A Binghamton this season, thus earning a promotion to Triple-A.
In 96 games, the 21-year-old has slashed .281/.390/.477 with a .867 OPS, 10 home runs, 37 RBI and 32 stolen bases for the Rumble Ponies.
The highly versatile Williams now moves on to Triple-A Syracuse, where he can play shortstop, second base and centerfield.
Williams was selected by the Mets at No. 14 overall in the 2022 MLB Draft. Despite dealing with injury last season, he has since flown through the Mets' minor league system with big years in 2023 and 2025.
In his first full season in the minors in 2023, Williams slashed .263/.425/.451 with a .876 OPS, 13 home runs, 55 RBI and 45 stolen bases in 121 games between Low-A St. Lucie, High-A Brooklyn and Double-A Binghamton. This earned him the honor of the Mets' Minor League Player of the Year.
Although the Mets have shortstop blocked for the foreseeable future thanks to Francisco Lindor, Williams could potentially factor into the mix at second base and/or in centerfield as early as the 2026 season if he continues on this trajectory.
Beyond Williams who is the Mets' top ranked prospect, No. 2 prospect Tong, No. 4 prospect Benge and No. 7 prospect Clifford are also heading to Triple-A Syracuse as previously mentioned.
Tong leads all minor leaguers with 162 strikeouts and has posted a dazzling 1.59 ERA across 20 starts. The 22-year-old was a seventh-round draft pick by the Mets back in 2022 and has proven to be a steal ever since.
Tong, Brandon Sproat and Nolan McLean are the top three starters in the farm system, who could make an impact in the big-leagues in the near future.
As for Benge, he impressed for Binghamton, slashing .317/.407/.571 with a .978 OPS in 32 games since being promoted from High-A Brooklyn earlier in the season. Benge was named Eastern League Player of the Month for July. Benge, like Williams, can play centerfield as well.
The Mets selected Benge at 19th overall in the 2024 MLB Draft. The 22-year-old outfielder was also a pitcher at Oklahoma State University before being drafted.
Both Tong and Benge participated in the MLB All-Star Futures Game in Atlanta this past July. They're expected to pan out into stars with the Mets in the long-term.
Last but not least, Clifford, who was acquired in the 2023 trade that sent Justin Verlander back to the Houston Astros, has been mashing in Double-A this year. Clifford has hit 24 home runs, driven in 75 RBI and posted a .848 OPS in 105 games.
Bonus
The Mets also promoted fast rising prospect A.J. Ewing to Double-A Binghamton on Sunday. In 96 games between Low-A St. Lucie and High-Brooklyn, Ewing, who can play middle infield and the outfield, slashed .308/.410/.429 with a .839 OPS, three homers, 46 RBI and an astounding 58 stolen bases.
Ewing is the Mets' No. 8 ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline.