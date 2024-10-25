Mets Provide Promising Update on Injured High-Leverage Reliever
The New York Mets are hoping things continue to trend in the right direction for this high-leverage relief pitcher.
During Wednesday's end of the season press conference at Citi Field, Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns shared with reporters that right-hander Dedniel Nunez is progressing well after being sidelined down the stretch with a strained flexor tendon in his right arm.
The team anticipates Nunez getting back on the mound in November and if all goes well he should be able to go through a normal offseason program.
The rookie reliever was one of the Mets' best bullpen arms this season, but missed a good chunk of the second half due to his forearm/elbow injury.
Nunez was initially placed on the IL on July 23 with a right pronator strain. Despite returning to make one appearance on August 24, he was put back on the shelf two days later with what was first being called forearm tightness. He would go on to miss the remainder of the regular season as well as the postseason.
Upon being diagnosed with a flexor tendon strain, Nunez received a platelet-rich plasma injection in early-September with the hope of avoiding surgery.
At this point, it appears that Nunez is responding well to the PRP injection and as long as everything goes well with his mound work next month he should be an option in the Mets' bullpen next season.
The 28-year-old had a strong season for the Mets in 2024, posting a 2-0 record, a 2.31 ERA, 2.22 FIP, 0.91 WHIP, 48 strikeouts and just eight walks in 35 innings pitched (25 appearances).